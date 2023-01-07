Northern Iowa hosts Southern Illinois following Domask’s 21-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-4, 4-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-8, 3-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-4, 4-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-8, 3-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -1.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Marcus Domask scored 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 53-49 victory against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 4-4 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Salukis have gone 4-1 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Panthers and Salukis meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is averaging 19.3 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 14.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Domask is averaging 17.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Salukis: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

