Northern Iowa hosts Avila and Indiana State

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-9, 8-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-9, 6-5 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Robbie Avila scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 70-68 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Sycamores have gone 7-3 in home games. Indiana State ranks eighth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Panthers are 8-3 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Henry is averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

