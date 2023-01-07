Northern Iowa defeats Southern Illinois 69-57

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bowen Born had 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 69-57 win against Southern Illinois on Saturday.…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bowen Born had 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 69-57 win against Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Born was 8 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Panthers (8-8, 4-2 Missouri Valley). Tytan Anderson scored 10 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 7 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Logan Wolf shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

The Salukis (12-5, 4-2) were led in scoring by Lance Jones, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Southern Illinois also got eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals from Marcus Domask. In addition, J.D. Muila finished with seven points and two steals. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Salukis.

Northern Iowa led 35-29 at halftime, with Born racking up 12 points. Northern Iowa outscored Southern Illinois by six points in the second half, and Born scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

