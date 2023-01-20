Northern Illinois visits Eastern Michigan after Bates’ 24-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-12, 2-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-14, 1-4 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-12, 2-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-14, 1-4 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Northern Illinois Huskies after Emoni Bates scored 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 77-63 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Eagles have gone 3-4 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 2-3 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bates is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.