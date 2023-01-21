Northern Colorado hosts Idaho following Jones’ 30-point outing

Idaho Vandals (8-12, 2-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-13, 1-6 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (8-12, 2-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-13, 1-6 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Northern Colorado Bears after Isaac Jones scored 30 points in Idaho’s 88-83 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears have gone 1-6 at home. Northern Colorado ranks ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 28.5 rebounds. Dalton Knecht leads the Bears with 7.3 boards.

The Vandals have gone 2-5 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Hatten averaging 3.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is averaging 19.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 18.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Vandals. Jones is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.