Northern Colorado hosts Eastern Washington following Knecht’s 31-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-12, 1-5 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Dalton Knecht scored 31 points in Northern Colorado’s 69-67 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears are 1-5 on their home court. Northern Colorado is ninth in the Big Sky with 11.8 assists per game led by Matt Johnson averaging 3.8.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is averaging 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bears. Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Steele Venters is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.3 points. Angelo Allegri is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

