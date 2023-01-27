Northern Arizona hosts Northern Colorado after Knecht’s 34-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (7-13, 2-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-16, 1-7 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-13, 2-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-16, 1-7 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Dalton Knecht scored 34 points in Northern Colorado’s 73-67 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-5 at home. Northern Arizona is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears have gone 2-6 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado has a 1-9 record against teams above .500.

The Lumberjacks and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole is shooting 41.4% and averaging 18.1 points for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Knecht is averaging 20.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 1-9, averaging 70.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.