Northeastern visits Delaware after Davis’ 20-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (8-12, 4-5 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-11, 3-6 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northeastern Huskies (8-12, 4-5 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-11, 3-6 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Jyare Davis scored 20 points in Delaware’s 67-66 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-3 at home. Delaware ranks third in the CAA with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Davis averaging 9.0.

The Huskies are 4-5 in conference games. Northeastern is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Chris Doherty is averaging 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

