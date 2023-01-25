Northeastern hosts Timberlake and Towson

Northeastern Huskies (8-11, 4-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (14-7, 6-2 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson…

Northeastern Huskies (8-11, 4-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (14-7, 6-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on the Northeastern Huskies after Nicolas Timberlake scored 24 points in Towson’s 66-62 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Tigers are 5-2 in home games. Towson is sixth in the CAA scoring 68.7 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Huskies are 4-4 in CAA play. Northeastern is fourth in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 2.4.

The Tigers and Huskies meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Holden is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Timberlake is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Doherty is averaging 9.2 points and six rebounds for the Huskies. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

