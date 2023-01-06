North Texas plays Middle Tennessee after Perry’s 22-point performance

North Texas Mean Green (12-3, 3-1 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-6, 2-2 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (12-3, 3-1 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-6, 2-2 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Tylor Perry scored 22 points in North Texas’ 70-66 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Blue Raiders are 5-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee is ninth in C-USA shooting 31.6% from downtown, led by Jared Jones shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Mean Green are 3-1 in conference games. North Texas ranks eighth in C-USA shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

The Blue Raiders and Mean Green match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Dishman is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Perry is averaging 17.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

