North Florida hosts Swenson and Stetson

North Florida Ospreys (6-7, 1-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (6-6, 1-0 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Florida Ospreys (6-7, 1-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (6-6, 1-0 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Stephan D. Swenson scored 22 points in Stetson’s 86-80 overtime victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Hatters are 2-0 in home games. Stetson has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ospreys are 1-0 in conference games. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc. Jalen Blackmon is shooting 36.0% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Jarius Hicklen averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Carter Hendricksen is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

