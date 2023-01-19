UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Sports » North Dakota secures 77-60…

North Dakota secures 77-60 victory over UMKC

The Associated Press

January 19, 2023, 11:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff had 19 points in North Dakota’s 77-60 win over UMKC on Thursday night.

Eaglestaff added six rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (7-13, 1-6 Summit League). Matt Norman was 6-of-12 shooting (5 for 11 from distance) to add 17 points. B.J. Omot and Tsotne Tsartsidze had 16 points apiece. The victory broke a six-game losing streak for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Shemarri Allen and Rayquawndis Mitchell led the Kangaroos (7-13, 3-4) with 17 points apiece. Allen also had seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Tyler Andrews had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. North Dakota hosts Oral Roberts while UMKC travels to play North Dakota State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up