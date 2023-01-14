North Dakota faces Denver, looks to end 5-game slide

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-12, 0-5 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-9, 1-5 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-12, 0-5 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-9, 1-5 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota enters the matchup with Denver after losing five games in a row.

The Pioneers have gone 5-3 at home. Denver is fourth in the Summit with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 2.3.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-5 against Summit opponents. North Dakota is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

Jalun Trent is averaging 5.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. B.J. Omot is averaging 11.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

