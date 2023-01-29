North Carolina Central hosts Bryant and Norfolk State

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-10, 3-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (14-7, 4-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points in Norfolk State’s 82-68 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 7-1 at home. Norfolk State is third in the MEAC scoring 76.0 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Eagles are 3-3 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is averaging 16.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Kris Monroe is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds. Justin Wright is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

