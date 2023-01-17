North Alabama takes on Central Arkansas, aims to halt 5-game slide

North Alabama Lions (9-10, 1-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-13, 1-5 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Alabama Lions (9-10, 1-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-13, 1-5 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama aims to break its five-game skid with a victory over Central Arkansas.

The Bears are 4-3 in home games. Central Arkansas is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 1-5 against conference opponents. North Alabama ranks seventh in the ASUN shooting 36.4% from deep. Aidan Kuhl paces the Lions shooting 45% from 3-point range.

The Bears and Lions match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Daniel Ortiz is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 70.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

