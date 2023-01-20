North Alabama hosts Central Arkansas after Hunter’s 20-point outing

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-14, 1-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-10, 2-5 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-14, 1-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-10, 2-5 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the North Alabama Lions after Camren Hunter scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 78-73 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Lions are 4-2 on their home court. North Alabama is eighth in the ASUN scoring 74.2 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Bears are 1-6 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Hunter is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bears: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.