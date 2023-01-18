North Alabama faces Central Arkansas on 5-game skid

North Alabama Lions (9-10, 1-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-13, 1-5 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -2; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama comes into the matchup with Central Arkansas after losing five games in a row.

The Bears are 4-3 on their home court. Central Arkansas has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions have gone 1-5 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is seventh in the ASUN scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Cooper averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Camren Hunter is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.6 points. KJ Johnson is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 70.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

