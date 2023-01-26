Norris and UCSB host Hawaii

UCSB Gauchos (16-3, 7-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 6-2 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST FANDUEL…

UCSB Gauchos (16-3, 7-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 6-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -1; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Miles Norris scored 24 points in UCSB’s 76-58 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Rainbow Warriors are 9-2 on their home court. Hawaii is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Gauchos are 7-1 in Big West play. UCSB is eighth in the Big West with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Norris averaging 6.3.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is averaging 14.2 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Norris averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Ajay Mitchell is shooting 51.3% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

