Noel leads Wright State against Milwaukee

Wright State Raiders (10-8, 3-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-5, 6-1 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright…

Wright State Raiders (10-8, 3-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-5, 6-1 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Milwaukee Panthers after Brandon Noel scored 32 points in Wright State’s 99-67 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers have gone 8-1 at home. Milwaukee leads the Horizon with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by BJ Freeman averaging 3.9.

The Raiders are 3-4 against Horizon opponents. Wright State ranks second in the Horizon scoring 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Trey Calvin averaging 11.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Noel is averaging 13.4 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders. Calvin is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.