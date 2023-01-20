No. 8 Xavier takes on Georgetown, looks for 8th straight home win

Georgetown Hoyas (5-14, 0-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-4, 7-1 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgetown Hoyas (5-14, 0-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-4, 7-1 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Xavier hosts Georgetown trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Musketeers are 10-1 on their home court. Xavier is second in the Big East with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Freemantle averaging 6.7.

The Hoyas are 0-8 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Jack Nunge is shooting 53.4% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Qudus Wahab is averaging 10 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Hoyas. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.