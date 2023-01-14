No. 7 UCLA Bruins face the Colorado Buffaloes on 12-game win streak

Colorado Buffaloes (11-7, 3-4 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (11-7, 3-4 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA will attempt to keep its 12-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Colorado.

The Bruins have gone 10-0 in home games. UCLA has a 12-2 record against teams over .500.

The Buffaloes are 3-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado ranks eighth in the Pac-12 allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Bruins and Buffaloes meet Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.5 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCLA.

KJ Simpson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Tristan da Silva is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 73.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.