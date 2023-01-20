No. 7 Texas hosts Johnson and West Virginia

Texas Longhorns (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Texas Longhorns (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on the No. 7 Texas Longhorns after Kedrian Johnson scored 20 points in West Virginia’s 74-65 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-2 in home games. West Virginia is fourth in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jimmy Bell Jr. averaging 2.7.

The Longhorns are 4-2 in Big 12 play. Texas ranks seventh in the Big 12 allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Mountaineers and Longhorns square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Mitchell is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mountaineers. Erik Stevenson is averaging 13.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Marcus Carr averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Timmy Allen is averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.