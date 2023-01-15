No. 6 UConn hosts Soriano and St. John’s (NY)

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-6, 2-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-3, 4-3 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12…

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-6, 2-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-3, 4-3 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -14; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s (NY) faces the No. 6 UConn Huskies after Joel Soriano scored 20 points in St. John’s (NY)’s 77-61 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Huskies are 10-0 in home games. UConn is 13-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Storm are 2-5 against Big East opponents. St. John’s (NY) scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is averaging 17.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Soriano is averaging 16.4 points, 12 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Red Storm. David Jones is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

