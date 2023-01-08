No. 6 Texas wins 1st game since Chris Beard was fired

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 12 points to help No. 6 Texas defeat Oklahoma State 56-46 on Saturday…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 12 points to help No. 6 Texas defeat Oklahoma State 56-46 on Saturday in the Longhorns’ first game since coach Chris Beard was fired.

Texas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) improved to 6-1 under interim coach Rodney Terry.

Beard faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. Beard had been suspended without pay since he was arrested and was fired Thursday, with the school saying that he was “unfit” for the position.

Kalib Boone had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-2), which was without Moussa Cisse because of an ankle injury. The 7-foot-1 forward leads the Big 12 with 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

NO. 3 KANSAS 76, WEST VIRGINIA 62

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Freshman Gradey Dick scored 16 points, Jalen Wilson had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Kansas rode a hot start to victory over West Virginia.

Kansas (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) has won eight straight and avoided the nail-biting finishes of its first two conference games.

KJ Adams added 14 points, Kevin McCullar finished with 12 and Dajuan Harris 11 for the Jayhawks.

Tre Mitchell scored 15 points, Erik Stevenson added 12 and Emmitt Matthews had 11 for West Virginia (10-5, 0-3), which has lost three straight since making a brief appearance in the AP Top 25 at No. 24 a week ago.

NO. 4 UCONN 69, CREIGHTON 60

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Big East preseason player of the year Adama Sanogo scored 26 points and No. 4 UConn bounced back from its first two losses of the season with a win over Creighton.

UConn’s big man hit 10 of 20 shots, including two 3-pointers, and pulled down nine rebounds. Jordan Hawkins added 17 points for the Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East).

Arthur Kaluma had 14 points to lead Creighton (9-7, 3-2), which had won three in a row. Ryan Nembhard added 12.

WASHINGTON STATE 74, NO. 5 ARIZONA 61

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington State ended Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak.

The Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) shut down Arizona’s once-potent offense, creating a rare subdued atmosphere inside McKale Center. Washington State built an 18-point lead midway through the second half, withstood Arizona’s late run and shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range to end what had been the nation’s third-longest active winning streak.

The Wildcats (14-2, 3-2) struggled offensively for the third straight game, shooting 32% and 4 for 25 from the 3-point arc. Arizona had its fewest halftime points (27) in two seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd and ran out of gas after a late 12-2 run cut the Cougars’ lead to five.

Azoulas Tubelis had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Arizona.

NO. 7 ALABAMA 78, KENTUCKY 52

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s star freshman Brandon Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Crimson Tide, who dominated Kentucky.

With football coach Nick Saban in attendance, Alabama (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) put on a defensive performance that would make him proud, holding Kentucky to just 29% shooting. Jahvon Quinerly had one of his best games for Alabama since returning from an ACL injury in November, scoring 12 points, and guard Mark Sears had 16 points.

The Wildcats (10-5, 1-2) struggled to get into any sort of rhythm offensively. Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves accounted for 20 of Kentucky’s 24 first-half points. Reeves had 20 points overall and Wheeler 15.

NO. 8 TENNESSEE 85, SOUTH CAROLINA 42

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting and Tennessee started 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time in four seasons.

Jonas Aidoo had 15 points, while Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James added 12 apiece for the Vols (13-2), who shot better than 50% for the third time in the past four games.

Meechie Johnson had 19 points for South Carolina (7-8, 0-2).

NO. 9 GONZAGA 81, SANTA CLARA 76

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme and Nolan Hickman scored 20 points each and Gonzaga earned its 25th straight win against Santa Clara.

Julian Strawther had 18 points and Ben Gregg grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Gonzaga has won 48 of the last 50 meetings against the Broncos.

Keshawn Justice scored 22 points and Brandin Podziemski added 17 points and seven rebounds for Santa Clara (14-5, 2-2), which led the back-and-forth contest by one with 90 seconds remaining. Parker Braun had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

NO. 11 VIRGINIA 73, SYRACUSE 66

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 16 points and Virginia held on after squandering most of a 23-point, second-half lead, giving coach Tony Bennett the most victories in Cavaliers history.

Bennett, in his 14th season, improved to 327-120 as Virginia’s coach, breaking a tie with Terry Holland for the most wins in program history. Holland was 326-173 in 16 seasons.

Reece Beekman added 13 points and seven assists, Isaac McKneely scored 12 points, and Kadin Shedrick had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Joe Girard III scored 19 points and Judah Mintz had 18 for the Orange (10-6, 3-2). Syracuse had won seven of its last eight.

NO. 22 AUBURN 72, NO. 13 ARKANSAS 59

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points and Allen Flanigan matched his season high with 18 to lead Auburn in its first win against a ranked opponent.

The Tigers (12-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) took a double-digit lead into halftime and didn’t come close to becoming another comeback victim of the Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2).

Green had five assists, while Flanigan pulled down eight rebounds. Johni Broome finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Auburn.

Anthony Black led Arkansas with 23 points after the freshman totaled 13 in his first two SEC games. He matched that from the free throw line alone, making 13 of 16. Ricky Council IV had 14 points.

ILLINOIS 79, NO. 14 WISCONSIN 69

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins made six 3s and scored 20 points to lead Illinois over Wisconsin.

Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points and Steven Crowl added 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the first loss for the Badgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) since Nov. 29.

Freshman Jayden Epps added 15 off the bench for the Illini (10-5, 1-3), who made 10 of 19 3-point attempts.

NO. 16 DUKE 65, BOSTON COLLEGE 64

BOSTON (AP) — Dariq Whitehead scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski hit two clutch free throws and and Duke rebounded from a miserable loss by holding off Boston College.

Filipowski finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and Mark Mitchell added 14 points for the Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Quinten Post led the Eagles (8-8, 2-3) with 16 points and six boards, Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 points and DeMarr Langford Jr. added 11.

NO. 25 IOWA STATE 69, NO. 17 TCU 67

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining, to give Iowa State a narrow win over TCU.

Mike Miles led TCU (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) with 18 points, including 2 of 3 free throws with 23 seconds to give the Horned Frogs a one-point lead with 23 seconds remaining.

Iowa State (12-2, 3-0) had three players with 10 points: Tamin Lipsey, Jaren Holmes and Robert Jones.

NO. 18 XAVIER 88, VILLANOVA 80

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 29 points, including eight in a row during a crucial stretch late in the second half, to lead Xavier to its ninth straight victory.

Souley Boum added 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Musketeers (13-3, 5-0 Big East), who extended their best-ever conference start. Adam Kunkel chipped in 15 points and Cam Jones had 11 for Xavier.

It was Xavier’s first victory at Villanova since joining the Big East in 2013.

Cam Whitmore scored 26 points, Caleb Daniels had 23 and Eric Dixon added 19 for Villanova (8-8, 2-3).

KANSAS STATE 97, NO. 19 BAYLOR 95, OT

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ismael Massoud hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime and Kansas State extended its winning streak to eight games.

Markquis Nowell had 32 points for the Wildcats (14-1, 3-0 Big 12), and his 14th assist of the game was on the go-ahead 3 by Massoud. Baylor then called timeout and appeared to be trying to set up a game-ending shot before Adam Flagler, who had 23 points, was surrounded by three defenders when he lost the ball out of bounds with 6.1 seconds left.

Keyontae Johnson added 24 points and nine rebounds for Kansas State.

Keyonte George had 22 points for the Bears (10-5, 0-3), and Flo Thamba had 14.

NO. 20 MISSOURI 85, VANDERBILT 82

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds and DeAndre Gholston also scored 18 points in Missouri’s win over Vanderbilt.

D’Moi Hodge also scored 17 points and Noah Carter scored 16 as Missouri (13-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 7-0 all-time at home against Vandy.

Liam Robbins led the Commodores (8-7, 1-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Wright added 14 points.

Missouri hit 27 of 31 (87%) free throws while Vanderbilt converted just 8 of 12 (67%) attempts from the line.

UNLV 84, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 77

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to defeat New Mexico.

The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14.

Morris Udeze scored 22 to lead the Lobos (14-2, 2-2) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19, but star guard Jaelen House was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12.

NO. 23 CHARLESTON 75, DELAWARE 64

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ben Burnham came off the bench to score 13 points to lead four players in double figures as College of Charleston won its 15th straight.

College of Charleston (16-1, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association) lost its second game of the season at North Carolina but hasn’t lost since and extended the nation’s longest win streak.

Dalton Bolon finished with 13 points for Charleston and Ryan Larson added 12 points and six assists.

Delaware (9-7, 1-2) was led by Jyare Davis’ 18 points and Christian Ray’s 14 points.

