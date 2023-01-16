No. 5 Tennessee visits Mississippi State after Smith’s 20-point performance

Tennessee Volunteers (14-3, 4-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 1-4 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (14-3, 4-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 1-4 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers after Tolu Smith scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 69-63 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 on their home court. Mississippi State scores 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Volunteers have gone 4-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee has a 12-3 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Smith is averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Santiago Vescovi averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Olivier Nkamhoua is shooting 58.5% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

