No. 5 Tennessee faces Vanderbilt following Nkamhoua’s 21-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-7, 1-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-2, 3-0 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -17.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Olivier Nkamhoua scored 21 points in Tennessee’s 85-42 victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Volunteers have gone 7-0 at home. Tennessee scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 22.9 points per game.

The Commodores are 1-1 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Volunteers and Commodores meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is shooting 38.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Volunteers. Tyreke Key is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Myles Stute is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Liam Robbins is averaging 12.9 points, six rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.5 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

