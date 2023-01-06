No. 5 Arizona plays Washington State, looks for 13th straight home win

Washington State Cougars (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona hosts Washington State looking to prolong its 12-game home winning streak.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Arizona ranks third in the Pac-12 shooting 35.9% from deep, led by Matthew Lang shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Cougars are 1-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 69.4 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azuolas Tubelis is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 17.2 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arizona.

TJ Bamba is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

