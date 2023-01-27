No. 4 Tennessee hosts Carr and No. 10 Texas

Texas Longhorns (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 7-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 7-1 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas takes on the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers after Marcus Carr scored 21 points in Texas’ 89-75 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Volunteers are 9-1 in home games. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 3.6.

The Longhorns are 3-1 on the road. Texas is third in the Big 12 with 16.7 assists per game led by Carr averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 12.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Carr is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.6 points for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

