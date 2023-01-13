No. 4 Alabama faces LSU following Sears’ 26-point showing

LSU Tigers (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-2, 4-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama faces the LSU Tigers after Mark Sears scored 26 points in Alabama’s 84-69 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Crimson Tide have gone 8-0 in home games. Alabama is second in the SEC scoring 83.0 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 1-3 against SEC opponents. LSU is sixth in the SEC allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Clowney is averaging 10 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Brandon Miller is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Adam Miller is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13 points. K.J. Williams is shooting 53.5% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.