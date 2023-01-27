No. 3 Houston hosts Cincinnati after Lakhin’s 22-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-7, 5-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits…

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-7, 5-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 75-68 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 11-2 at home. Houston has a 14-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bearcats are 5-3 in AAC play. Cincinnati ranks third in the AAC with 15.5 assists per game led by David Dejulius averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals. Tramon Mark is shooting 40.7% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

Landers Nolley II is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

