No. 25 Auburn and Georgia meet in conference matchup

Georgia Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-5, 6-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Roberts and the Georgia Bulldogs take on Wendell Green Jr. and the No. 25 Auburn Tigers in SEC play.

The Tigers are 10-1 on their home court. Auburn is seventh in the SEC in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Johni Broome leads the Tigers with 8.5 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-4 against SEC opponents. Georgia is fourth in the SEC shooting 33.7% from downtown. KyeRon Lindsay paces the Bulldogs shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Roberts is averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

