No. 24 Florida Atlantic takes on UTEP, looks for 8th straight road win

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-1, 8-0 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (11-8, 4-4 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-1, 8-0 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (11-8, 4-4 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida Atlantic visits UTEP looking to prolong its seven-game road winning streak.

The Miners have gone 10-2 in home games. UTEP is seventh in C-USA scoring 70.2 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Owls are 8-0 in conference games. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Bryan Greenlee is averaging 7.4 points for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 75.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.