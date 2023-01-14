No. 23 San Diego State hosts New Mexico after Mashburn’s 24-point game

New Mexico Lobos (15-2, 2-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (13-3, 4-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (15-2, 2-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (13-3, 4-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -7.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico’s 82-75 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Aztecs are 9-0 in home games. San Diego State averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Lobos have gone 2-2 against MWC opponents. New Mexico leads the MWC scoring 82.6 points per game while shooting 48.6%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Darrion Trammell is averaging 11.4 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Mashburn is averaging 17.9 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.