No. 23 Charleston (SC) plays N.C. A&T after Brzovic’s 22-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-1, 2-0 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-9, 1-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-1, 2-0 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-9, 1-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Charleston (SC) takes on the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Ante Brzovic scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 76-74 overtime victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Aggies are 4-0 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) has an 11-1 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Dalton Bolon is averaging 12.5 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.