No. 21 Florida Atlantic hosts Western Kentucky following McKnight’s 23-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-10, 3-7 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (20-1, 10-0 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on the No. 21 Florida Atlantic Owls after Dayvion McKnight scored 23 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-69 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls are 12-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is fourth in C-USA with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 2.6.

The Hilltoppers are 3-7 against conference opponents. Western Kentucky is ninth in C-USA with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is averaging 9.4 points for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Luke Frampton is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 9.5 points. McKnight is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 73.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

