No. 20 Oklahoma routs TCU

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 11 of her 26 points in the first half to help No. 20…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 11 of her 26 points in the first half to help No. 20 Oklahoma roll past TCU 101-78 on Tuesday night and snap a two-game skid.

Williams was 3 of 4 from the floor with a 3-pointer in the first half and made all four of her free throws as the Sooners shot 55% while building a 51-43 halftime lead. Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa added nine points apiece for Oklahoma in the first half.

Oklahoma (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) opened the second half with a 7-0 run and cruised from there, finishing with 50 points in the paint and 16 points off 13 TCU turnovers. Williams finished 9 of 12 from the floor with six rebounds and four assists.

Robertson, who broke the NCAA career 3-point record in the Sooners’ 86-78 loss to then-No. 18 Iowa State on Saturday, had four 3-pointers against TCU and finished with 18 points. She has made a 3-pointer in a conference record 63 straight games and is the only women to make 500 career 3s (507).

Tomi Taiwo scored 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting with five 3-pointers to lead TCU (6-15, 0-10), which entered having won three of the last four meetings in Norman.

NO. 25 SOUTH FLORIDA 72, EAST CAROLINA 48

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sammie Puisis made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Carla Brito added 20 points and seven rebounds and South Florida beat East Carolina for its 11th straight victory.

USF coach Jose Fernandez recorded his 118th victory in American Athletic Conference play, tying UConn coach Geno Auriemma for the most in league history.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 13 points and 14 rebounds for South Florida (21-4, 10-0), which has reached 20 wins 11 times in program history. Elena Tsineke, USF’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Amiya Joyner had 13 points and 13 rebounds for East Carolina (14-8, 5-4).

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.