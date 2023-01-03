No. 20 Missouri visits No. 13 Arkansas following Brown’s 30-point showing

Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Missouri takes on the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks after Kobe Brown scored 30 points in Missouri’s 89-75 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks have gone 7-0 in home games. Arkansas averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 9- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 1-0 in SEC play. Missouri ranks second in the SEC shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

The Razorbacks and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

D’Moi Hodge is shooting 52.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Tigers. Brown is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 88.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

