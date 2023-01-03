No. 19 Baylor plays No. 17 TCU after Flagler’s 20-point performance

TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Baylor hosts the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs after Adam Flagler scored 20 points in Baylor’s 77-62 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bears are 7-0 on their home court. Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 79.3 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. TCU averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 11-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Bears and Horned Frogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagler averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Keyonte George is averaging 15.6 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Mike Miles is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the past 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

