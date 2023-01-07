No. 19 Baylor hosts Kansas State after Nowell’s 36-point outing

Kansas State Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (10-4, 0-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays the No. 19 Baylor Bears after Markquis Nowell scored 36 points in Kansas State’s 116-103 victory over the Texas Longhorns.

The Bears are 7-1 in home games. Baylor scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas State ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 16.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Keyontae Johnson is scoring 18.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 15.9 points, 8.5 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

