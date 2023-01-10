No. 18 Wisconsin faces Michigan State following Hepburn’s 22-point game

Michigan State Spartans (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -1.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Wisconsin hosts the Michigan State Spartans after Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 79-69 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers are 6-1 in home games. Wisconsin scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 3-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hepburn is averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Joey Hauser is averaging 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

