No. 18 Charleston (SC) visits Northeastern following Smith’s 27-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-1, 8-0 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-10, 4-3 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Charleston (SC) plays the Northeastern Huskies after Reyne Smith scored 27 points in Charleston (SC)’s 69-55 win against the Monmouth Hawks.

The Huskies are 4-3 on their home court. Northeastern has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 8-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Jaylon Scott averaging 5.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 48.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Smith is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.5 points. Dalton Bolon is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 78.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

