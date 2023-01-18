No. 18 Charleston (SC) Cougars take on the Monmouth Hawks, aim for 19th straight victory

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-1, 7-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (1-17, 0-5 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-1, 7-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (1-17, 0-5 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Charleston (SC) will attempt to prolong its 18-game win streak with a victory against Monmouth.

The Hawks are 0-6 in home games. Monmouth is seventh in the CAA with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Foster averaging 2.7.

The Cougars are 7-0 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is 13-1 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Ruth is averaging 7.3 points for the Hawks. Foster is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Ryan Larson is averaging 10.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 54.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 80.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

