No. 17 TCU takes on No. 25 Iowa State following Miles’ 33-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2…

Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU hosts the No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones after Mike Miles scored 33 points in TCU’s 88-87 victory against the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs are 8-1 in home games. TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 17.0 assists per game led by Damion Baugh averaging 5.0.

The Cyclones are 2-0 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging 6.5 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Cyclones. Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

