No. 17 TCU hosts Nowell and No. 11 Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 2-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas State visits the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs after Markquis Nowell scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 65-57 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Horned Frogs have gone 8-2 in home games. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 3.6.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in conference matchups. Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 18.9 assists. Nowell leads the Wildcats with 8.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells is averaging five points for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Keyontae Johnson is averaging 18.4 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 17.2 points, 8.8 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

