No. 17 Baylor faces Arkansas following Cryer’s 22-point showing

Arkansas Razorbacks (14-6, 3-5 SEC) at Baylor Bears (15-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Baylor faces the Arkansas Razorbacks after LJ Cryer scored 22 points in Baylor’s 75-69 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears are 9-2 in home games. Baylor is fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Jalen Bridges leads the Bears with 5.7 boards.

The Razorbacks are 0-4 on the road. Arkansas averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Keyonte George is averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Ricky Council IV is shooting 45.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

