No. 16 Miami faces Boston College, seeks 7th straight home win

The Associated Press

January 10, 2023, 2:41 AM

Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-2, 4-1 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Miami hosts Boston College looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-0 in home games. Miami is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 against ACC opponents. Boston College allows 67.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Makai Ashton-Langford is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.8 points for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

