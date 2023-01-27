No. 16 Marquette hosts Gibson and DePaul

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-5, 8-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-12, 3-7 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-5, 8-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-12, 3-7 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles after Umoja Gibson scored 24 points in DePaul’s 81-76 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons are 7-3 in home games. DePaul is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in Big East play. Marquette is seventh in the Big East giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson is averaging 15.8 points, five assists and 2.2 steals for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Kam Jones is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 25.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.