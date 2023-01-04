No. 16 Duke hosts Smith and NC State

Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-4, 1-3 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-4, 1-3 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -3.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils after Terquavion Smith scored 21 points in NC State’s 78-64 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-1 at home. NC State averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 11- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 against ACC opponents. Duke is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wolf Pack and Blue Devils match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 15.7 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for NC State.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.