No. 16 Duke faces Boston College on 3-game road skid

Duke Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-7, 2-2 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-7, 2-2 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Duke will try to end its three-game road losing streak when the Blue Devils take on Boston College.

The Eagles are 6-2 in home games. Boston College is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Devils are 2-2 in conference games. Duke is second in the ACC giving up 62.4 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.9 points for the Eagles. Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Boston College.

Kyle Filipowski is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.