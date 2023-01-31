No. 15 TCU hosts West Virginia following Stevenson’s 31-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9…

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits the No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs after Erik Stevenson scored 31 points in West Virginia’s 80-77 victory over the Auburn Tigers.

The Horned Frogs have gone 10-2 in home games. TCU is third in the Big 12 scoring 77.5 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 2-6 in conference games. West Virginia is ninth in the Big 12 with 13.3 assists per game led by Kedrian Johnson averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 7.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Jimmy Bell Jr. is averaging 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Stevenson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

